Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $5.24. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 46,208 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

