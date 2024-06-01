Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OSCR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 3,470,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $9,856,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

