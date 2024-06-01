Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

OSCR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

