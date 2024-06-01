Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,281 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Ovintiv worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

