Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) President Purchases $12,501,000.00 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328,744 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,327 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

