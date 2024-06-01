Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Position Lowered by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,604 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

