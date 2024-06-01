PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $471-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.36 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

PagerDuty stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

