Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Purchases $44,115.84 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 23,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $44,115.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

