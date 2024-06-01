Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

