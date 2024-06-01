Parnassus Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,471,000. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Get Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,404.09 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,241.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.