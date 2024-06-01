Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $79.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

