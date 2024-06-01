Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading Down 8.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 5,350,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,515,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Parsley Box Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.10.
Parsley Box Group Company Profile
Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
