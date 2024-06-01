Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 232 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.8 %

ANSYS stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.45. 729,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.63. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

