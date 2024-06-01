Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 5,574 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

