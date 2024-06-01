Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

