Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 1,850 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 634.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,098. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

