Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 227 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,880 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

