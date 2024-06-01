Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,832,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.83. 16,919,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.45 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 790,965 shares of company stock valued at $390,715,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

