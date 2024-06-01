Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $385,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,676. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

