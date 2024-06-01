Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $944,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,291 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 221,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

