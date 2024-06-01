Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 147.3% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $820.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $769.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $779.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $422.06 and a 1-year high of $826.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

