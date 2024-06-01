Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 519 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,977,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

