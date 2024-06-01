Patrick Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PATK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

