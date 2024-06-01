Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $311,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,076,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,848,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.67. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,800,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,865,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

