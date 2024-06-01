Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average is $188.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $1,688,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

