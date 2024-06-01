Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 9,990,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,382,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

