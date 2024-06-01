Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 28,900 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04.
Pender Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTF opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.93. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$56.67 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
