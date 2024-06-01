Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PERI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 293,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $599.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Perion Network by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

