Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $9.21. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 11,406 shares traded.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

