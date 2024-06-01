Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $9.21. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 11,406 shares traded.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.25.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
