Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,535 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $30.51. 6,770,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,886. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

