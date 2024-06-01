Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,077 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 326,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 704,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 79,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,745,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

