Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,681 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 2.1 %

Aflac stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,140. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.