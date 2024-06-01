Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,769. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

