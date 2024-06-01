Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

