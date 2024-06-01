Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

