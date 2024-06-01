Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,486 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.85. 5,116,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

