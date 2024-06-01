PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

