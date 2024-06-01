PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF

The PGIM Short Duration HIgh Yield ETF (PSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of global fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of three years or less PSH was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

