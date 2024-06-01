PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $50.80.
About PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
