PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
PSDM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.