PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PSDM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Get PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF alerts:

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.