Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.43.

PECO opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

