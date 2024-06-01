Pingora Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after buying an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
