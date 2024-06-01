Pingora Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 75,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KD opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

