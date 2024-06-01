Pingora Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,552 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,552 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

