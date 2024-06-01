Pingora Partners LLC Invests $105,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 269,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $495.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $456.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

