Pingora Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

