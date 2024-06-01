Pingora Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

