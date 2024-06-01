Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,909. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

