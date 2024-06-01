Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the April 30th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $444,201 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

MHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 98,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

