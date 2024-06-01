Piper Sandler Raises SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $98.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SouthState by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

