Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.